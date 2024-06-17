Bengal train accident: Signal had been defective since 5:50 am, says a railway source

He added, "Around the same time, a goods train, GFCJ, departed Rangapani at 8:42 am and hit 13174 in the rear portion resulting from the derailment of the guard's coach, two parcel coaches and a general seating coach."

The Railway Board in its initial statement said that the driver of the goods train violated the signal. It pegged the overall death toll at five. However, some local officials said it could be as high as 15.