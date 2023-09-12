Bengal Guv C V Ananda Bose silent on 'confidential' letters sent to state govt, Centre

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose who is also the chancellor of state’s universities has shared no further details about his communication made around midnight on Saturday with the state government, and the Centre.

The governor said, “What is confidential should remain confidential.” A letter involves a sender, and a recipient. While he is the sender, the recipient can react about the letter’s content, Bose added.

Governor Bose stated that it’s not the time to discuss what has been communicated to the state, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, his “constitutional colleague” is going abroad.

“I will not want any tension to be given to her. Let her not have any baggage with her when she is on a foreign tour. We will discuss once she returns,” he said.