BJP slams TMC leader Kunal Ghosh for 'virulent' comments against saffron party's Agnimitra Paul on TV show

Dismissing the BJP's allegations, Ghosh said, "I have great respect for her (Paul) as a fashion designer. But when she flagged the Narada scam, I told her that she was indulging in double-speak by accompanying (leader of opposition) Suvendu Adhikari to Sandeshkhali on one hand, and on the other referring to the Narada scam in which her party boss is also an accused and joined the BJP to escape arrest by the CBI."

"She brought up the Narada sting operation to implicate me and other TMC leaders although I was never seen in any video and she conveniently overlooked the role of Adhikari, who was seen in a video. I pointed out this inconsistency in her speech as a panellist... why is she hammering the womanhood issue here?"

He said the 'spirit of his comment was deliberately being twisted' by the BJP.