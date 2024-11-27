Home
BJP takes out rally in Kolkata demanding release of Hindu leader in Bangladesh

The rallyists, holding flashlights, raised slogans demanding the release of Das, a monk associated with a religious order, and that no such arrests of minority community leaders be made in the future.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 21:42 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 21:42 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalKolkata

