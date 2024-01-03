BJP using citizenship law as a ‘tool’ before elections, alleges Trinamool minister Shashi Panja

“This is regarding CAA. Let me tell you again. Our honourable chief minister and also the chairperson of AITC (Trinamool) has categorically mentioned that CAA will not be implemented in Bengal,” the Trinamool leader said.

She added that those people who are already citizens of Bengal, need not be given citizenship twice.

“They are recipients and beneficiaries of various developmental schemes in Bengal. So, BJP is merely using CAA as a tool before elections…,” Panja said, adding that “they” are going back on what they said, with a doublespeak.

Thakur has stated that he never said the CAA has to be implemented before the 2024 elections. He, however, added that he is confident that the CAA will be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections.

The news agency PTI, quoting a “senior government functionary” on Tuesday, reported that the Rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 “will be notified ‘much before’ the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections”.