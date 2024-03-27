BJP's Dilip Ghosh says 'sorry' for making 'objectionable' comments on Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday apologised for his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that triggered a massive controversy.

The apology came hours after the BJP sought an explanation from Ghosh, who was heard mocking the family background of Banerjee in a purported video clip.

Maintaining that his party and other people have reservations about his choice of words, Ghosh said, "If it is so, I am sorry for that".

The TMC filed a complaint with the Election Commission against him over his comments, alleging that it violated the model code of conduct (MCC).

Ghosh, the former state BJP president, said he has no personal enmity with the chief minister.

"This is not the first time that a controversy has erupted over my comments since I say it on the face of anyone who does any wrong," he said.

Ghosh claimed that he had only protested Banerjee's political statements.