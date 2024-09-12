Home
Bomb scare at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College amid anti-rape protests

According to police sources, no evidence of any harmful objects has been recovered yet.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 September 2024, 07:55 IST

Kolkata: An unattended bag at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here triggered panic on Thursday, following which a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot.

According to TV visuals, the bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs were investigating the site, the place where the junior doctors have been protesting since August 9. Presently, the spot is vacant as the medics are protesting outside Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake.

"The bomb disposal squad is inspecting the bag," a police official said.

Published 12 September 2024, 07:55 IST
India News West Bengal Kolkata bomb scare

