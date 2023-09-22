BSF, RPF seize goods worth Rs 1.50 crore from Dhaka-bound Maitri Express

The BSF troops, under South Bengal Frontier, along with the RPF jawans, backed by concrete information, searched the train in the morning, on September 20 when the train was on its way to Bangladesh, and had reached Gede railway station. The force’s dog squad was also at the spot.



“Subsequently, during the search, the troops found a large number of expensive smart phones and sarees in the possession of two Indian passengers and interrogated both the passengers in this regard. During interrogation, the passengers could not show any valid documents of the luggage they had brought with them. The troops immediately caught both the passengers on the spot who were trying to smuggle the said goods from India to Bangladesh through (the) train,” the official update mentioned. Eighty-three smartphones, 26 mobile adapters, 48 data cables, besides other items, were found in the possession of the passengers.