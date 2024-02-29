Calcutta HC to Shajahan Sheikh's lawyer: '42 cases will keep you busy for next 10 years'

Kolkata: Stating that the court has "no sympathy" for Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday asked his lawyer to appear before it on March 4 when a suo motu motion on alleged sexual atrocities and land grabbing of tribal people at Sandeshkhali will be heard.

Sheikh's lawyer appeared before the court and sought to make an urgent submission with regard to his client.

Stating that the court has "no sympathy" for Sheikh, a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam asked him to appear before it on Monday, when a suo motu motion on alleged sexual atrocities and land grabbing of tribal people at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal is scheduled to be heard.