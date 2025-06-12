Menu
Chaos in Bengal assembly, BJP MLAs walk out as Speaker rejects adjournment motions over violence

Two BJP MLAs brought separate adjournment motions on violence in Rabindranagar and Murshidabad, which were rejected by Speaker Biman Banerjee.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 10:41 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 10:41 IST
India News BJP West Bengal Indian Politics

