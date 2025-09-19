<p>New Delhi: Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' (vote theft) allegations against the Election Commission of India, is nothing but sensationalism to grab headlines.</p>.<p>"Rahul Gandhi's ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ on 6,018 voter deletions was a complete farce," Joshi said here.</p>.<p>"The Election Commission itself detected these so-called “mysterious” deletions. Only 24 deletions were genuine and only those were acted upon," Joshi posted on X.</p>.<p>"When asked by a journalist what he plans to do next, Rahul had no clear answer just evasive talk, far below even by Congress standard. Sensationalism for attention may grab headlines, but this tired tactic has failed again," Joshi posted.</p>.Pralhad Joshi targets Rahul Gandhi over silence on Malur seat controversy.<p>The Congress MP on Thursday alleged names were deleted through software manipulation and fake applications in the Aland assembly seat in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district in 2023. He cited details of alleged attempts to delete 6,018 votes in Aland in the run-up to the 2023 assembly polls.</p>.<p>Joshi emphasized India has a well-functioning electoral system, and if voters do not choose Gandhi's party, it is no one's fault. The minister took exception to Gandhi's purported comparison of India with countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka, which have seen a change in government after massive protests, mainly led by youngsters, calling such comparisons inappropriate.</p>.<p>Joshi said Gandhi's "hydrogen bomb" claims and using terms like "Gen-Z" show his desperation and cautioned India would never accept power gained by undemocratic means. "Whom is he appealing to? If they cannot come to power democratically, they want power by some Leftist way. India has always been a democratic country," he stated.</p>.<p>Addressing the broader political context, Joshi said, "The country needs a good Opposition leader. We don't want such an Opposition leader because what he says is confusing."</p>