Come, contest from Diamond Harbour, Abhishek Banerjee counters his political opponents

Speaking at Falta in Diamond Harbour, Banerjee said, “Many people have expressed an interest in contesting from Diamond Harbour. I welcome them. This is the essence of a democracy. Leaders from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh can also contest in Diamond Harbour if they want.”

The Trinamool leader said that during the 2019 Lok Sabha, Falta had contributed 45,000 votes to the victory margin of 3.21 lakh votes. “This time, I urge people to increase it to 70,000,” he said.

The region has a substantial number of voters from the minority community. The ISF leader, who comes from the minority community, with the support of a section of the Trinamool’s opponents could well be a challenge.

Banerjee, however, thinks otherwise. “Like previous elections, CPI(M) will try to play the communal card to defeat me by nominating candidates from minority communities. Those who tried to use communal rhetoric to contest the elections in the past are reduced to such political irrelevance that people don’t even remember the names of their candidates today,” he said.

The leader, who has been seen leading Trinamool’s major political campaigns in recent times, asked people to “identify those who try to divide people along religious lines for political benefits”.