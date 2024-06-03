CRPF jawan held for molesting 2 women in Kolkata's Chitpur area

Kolkata: A CRPF jawan was on Monday arrested for allegedly molesting two women in the city's Chitpur area, an officer said.

The jawan, who was returning from election duty in Baruipur in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, reached the Kolkata railway station on Sunday night from where he was scheduled to board a special train, he said.

The jawan on Sunday night allegedly got inside a house adjacent to the station and molested two sisters who were sleeping inside, the officer said.