Damage to Rahul's car: Adhir Ranjan alleges stone-pelting in Bengal, Mamata claims incident occurred in Bihar

Malda: The rear windscreen of a car carrying Rahul Gandhi was damaged during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', with West Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleging that the vehicle was "pelted with stones" in Malda district, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the incident took place in adjoining Bihar.

The Congress, on its official X handle, however, said the window pane was damaged when sudden brakes had to be applied due to a woman coming in front of the vehicle in Malda.

However, Gandhi remained unharmed in the incident. Television footage showed him inspecting the damaged window pane after arriving at a designated halt.

The state Congress claimed the "attack" took place in Malda's Harishchandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.

"The rear window pane of the vehicle in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling was smashed after being pelted with stones... this is unacceptable. As the yatra entered Malda and was moving through Harishchandrapur, a stone was thrown at the car," Chowdhury remarked.

Speaking at a programme in neighbouring Murshidabad district, Banerjee said the incident took place in "Katihar area in Bihar, bordering West Bengal".

"I learnt that Rahul Gandhi's car was pelted with stones. I checked what exactly happened and found that the incident occurred in Katihar, not in West Bengal. The car entered West Bengal with the glass already broken… I condemn the attack. This is nothing but a drama," Banerjee said.

The Congress, in a post on its official X handle, stated that the incident did happen in Malda but because brakes had to be applied due to a woman coming in front of the vehicle.

"A huge crowd had come to meet Rahul ji in Malda, West Bengal. In this crowd, a woman suddenly came in front of Rahul ji's car to meet him, due to which the brakes were suddenly applied. Then the glass of the car broke due to the rope used in the security circle," the post read.

"People's leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting for justice against the injustice being done to the people. The public is with them, the public is keeping them safe," it added.