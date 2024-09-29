Day before SC hearing on rape-murder case, Kolkata CP visits R G Kar hospital

Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Sunday visited R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here, a day before the Supreme Court is to hear the rape-murder case of a post-graduate trainee doctor of the health facility.

Sources said that Verma took stock of the security system at the hospital, spoke to the police personnel present there, and went to the emergency department.

The police commissioner's visit comes a day before the rape-murder case comes up for hearing again before the Supreme Court on Monday.