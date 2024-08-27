Doctor rape-murder case: March to Nabanna today; check out full list of security measures

Three-layered security presence is there around Nabanna, the publication reported. Apart from the Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police, combat forces, Rapid Action Force (RAF), Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS), and Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) are also there, the publication noted.

Water cannons are also reportedly in place to tackle any chaos that might erupt during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest organised by the Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj.

There are also barricades at 19 points, with five aluminum barricades installed at key points.

Further, India Today reported that an Additional Commissioner of Police-rank officer is in charge of maintaining law and order. Officers of Joint CP and DCP ranks will be in charge at different points, including Howrah Bridge, Hooghly Bridge, and Hastings, the publication said.

Apart from that, additional forces from different districts have also been brought to Kolkata, with cops choosing to focus on key points like Hastings Street and Shibpur Road, Howrah Bridge and the Howrah maidan.

The Kolkata Police has also reached out to the organiser of 'Nabanna Abhijan' seeking details regarding the number of people expected to attend the rally, the names of the leaders who will be leading the protest marches, and the number of rallies that will be held as well as the route for the same.

The publication has reported that the Kolkata Police received no information from the organisers thus far.

The Mamata Banerjee government, meanwhile, has placed prohibitory orders around Nabanna under Section 163 of the BNSS to prevent the gathering of five or more persons.