Doctor rape-murder: Kolkata Police issues prohibitory orders around R G Kar Hospital for 7 days

Following massive protests rallies and vandalism by a mob in the R G Kar Medical college and hospital where a doctor was raped and murdered, the Kolkata Police has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the hospital for seven days, effective from August 18.

An order released on Saturday by the Commissioner of Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal said that it prohibited rallies, meetings, processions, dharnas, demonstrations and the unlawful assembly of five or more persons are prohibited in the specified area of Kolkata, news agency ANI said.