The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case to probe 'financial irregularities' at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier named Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the college, in the FIR the agency had filed in connection with its probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the institution during his tenure.



(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...