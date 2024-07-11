ED raids Kolkata-based cooperative society, Sahara group; seizes Rs 2.98 cr cash

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has seized about Rs 3 crore in cash after it conducted searches against a Kolkata-based cooperative society and the Sahara group as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged duping of investor funds worth Rs 24,000 crore.

The federal agency said in a statement that the raids were undertaken against Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. at Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. It did not say when these searches were carried out.

During the operation, "incriminating" documents including books of account, digital devices of Humara India and other Sahara Group entities were seized along with "proceeds of crime" worth Rs 2.98 crore in cash, it said.