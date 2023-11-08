ED summons Abhishek Banerjee on Nov 9; TMC minister terms it BJP's 'sadistic pleasure'

Kolkata: Trinamool’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has yet again been asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it on November 9.

Senior Trinamool leader and minister in the state government Shashi Panja, on Wednesday, alleged that the BJP draws a “sadistic pleasure”, while talking about recent developments.

“Amid Puja, once it was over, and even before the immersion (of idols of Goddess Durga) took place, we saw a minister being summoned… then it was the jail. Now, it’s time for Kali Puja. The Kali Puja is organised at Mamata Banerjee’s residence, and yesterday was Abhishek Banerjee’s birthday… Those who draw sadistic pleasure from such things… it’s the BJP,” she said.