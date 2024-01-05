ED team attacked in Bengal; BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar blames Rohingyas

The clip showed a vehicle, purportedly belonging to the ED team with its glass shattered.

Reacting to the attack on the central agency team, West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar said "There is a complaint & corruption charges against all of them. It is natural that ED will take action. It is quite obvious. The attack on ED in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali shows what the Rohingya are doing to the law & order in the state."