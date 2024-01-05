JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

ED team attacked in Bengal; BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar blames Rohingyas

Reacting to the attack on the central agency team, West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar said 'There is a complaint & corruption charges against all of them. It is natural that ED will take action. It is quite obvious. The attack on ED in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali shows what the Rohingya are doing to the law & order in the state.'
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 04:48 IST

Follow Us

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was allegedly attacked on Friday during a raid in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, in the North 24 Parganas, reported ANI.

The clip showed a vehicle, purportedly belonging to the ED team with its glass shattered.

Reacting to the attack on the central agency team, West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar said "There is a complaint & corruption charges against all of them. It is natural that ED will take action. It is quite obvious. The attack on ED in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali shows what the Rohingya are doing to the law & order in the state."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 January 2024, 04:48 IST)
India NewsWest BengalEnforcement Directorate

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT