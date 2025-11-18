Menu
west bengal

Guv Bose likely to file defamation case against TMC MP on stacking of arms at Raj Bhavan allegation

The step was taken after consulting legal options, he said, adding that the MP's offences may invite a maximum punishment of seven years of imprisonment.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 10:00 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 10:00 IST
India NewsWest Bengaldefamation caseC V Ananda Bosekalyan banerjee

