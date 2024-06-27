Home
Heavy rain likely across West Bengal from Friday

Widespread rain, with isolated downpour, is likely over the districts of north Bengal for the next five days, the Met Department said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 13:44 IST
Comments

Kolkata: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur across West Bengal from Friday, owing to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the Met Department said on Thursday.

Widespread rain, with isolated downpour, is likely over the districts of north Bengal for the next five days, it said.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over the districts of south Bengal from Friday to Sunday due to the strong southwesterly winds, the weather office said.

Alipurduar recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday at 73.2 mm, while Coochbehar received 67.4 mm rainfall during the period, it said.

Published 27 June 2024, 13:44 IST
