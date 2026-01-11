Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

I-PAC raids | ED moves SC against 'interference' by CM Mamata Banerjee; WB government files caveat

The TMC has further alleged that the ED action against the I-PAC, the election consultant of the party, was aimed at accessing confidential election strategy material.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 09:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtEDMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us