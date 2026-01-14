Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

I-PAC raids | 'ED seized nothing, Mamata Banerjee took away all data': Probe agency tells Calcutta HC

The ED's counsel said that when a matter is pending before the apex court, a high court should not hear it.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 09:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtEnforcement DirectorateTMCcalcutta high court

Follow us on :

Follow Us