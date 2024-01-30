If Congress wants to do something in Bengal, it should leave the matter to Mamata Banerjee, says TMC

The Congress is the biggest party in the I.N.D.I.A bloc and has the most responsibility, he said, adding his party remains a member of the alliance.

Airing the regional party's grievances with the Congress over the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and seat-sharing talks, he said had the main opposition party informed the TMC about the Yatra in advance Banerjee could have joined it.

He suggested the Congress' invitation to its main leader to attend the yatra came when it was too late.

"We never received an invite from Rahul Gandhi. We received an invite from the party yesterday. What is the point of it when the Yatra has already begun," he said.

The yatra is re-entering Bengal on Wednesday.

Bandhopadhyay also asserted the exit of Janata Dal (U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the alliance is not a setback.