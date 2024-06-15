IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed found dead in hostel was shot, stabbed: Report

23-year-old Faizan Ahmed, a student at IIT Kharagpur who was found dead in his hostel room October 14, 2022, was allegedly murdered as per recent reports.

A bullet wound and a stab wound were found on the deceased's neck, The Indian Express reported referring to a forensic report based on a second autopsy of the body conducted on Calcutta High Court’s order.

While the report filed by Dr A K Gupta showed signs of wound on both sides of his neck, these injuries remained undocumented in the initial investigation, neither were they filmed during the first autopsy. The final report is expected to be filed next week when the high court will take up the matter for hearing again, as per the publication.

Following the death of his son, the third-year student’s father had moved the HC seeking formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of his son after his body was found in his hostel room on October 14, 2022.

In its June 2023 hearing, the Calcutta High Court, which had ordered exhumation and second post mortem of the body of Faizan Ahmed, said it was surprised that the first autopsy missed the injury marks on the back of his head.