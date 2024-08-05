In a first, ED to begin restitution of seized money to victims of Rose Valley 'scam'; initial disbursal to be Rs 12 crore: Report

In a first, the Enforcement Directorate will start restituting money to victims of various scams with the first disbursement of around Rs 12 crore in attached Fixed Deposits (FDs) of Kolkata-based Rose Valley group to nearly 22 lakh small depositors.

The development was reported by Times of India citing an order by a special PMLA court in Kolkata on July 24. In its order, the court had asked the ED to transfer 14 attached FDs totaling Rs 11.99 crore in the Rose Valley 'scam' to a court monitored Asset Disposal Committee (ADC).

The court observed that this transfer of FDs is "subject to the conditions that amount shall be disbursed to the bona-fide claimants on pro-rata basis or as may be directed by ADC or by the court". The restitution of the money by ED also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance during the Lok Sabha elections to compensate the victims of such scams by distributing the assets seized by the ED from the many accused during raids.

The initial round of restitution to Rose Valley follows an earlier order by the Calcutta High Court wherein an ADC was formed headed by former judge— Justice Dilip Kumar Seth. The court had directed the ADC to sell the assets of the accused company in West Bengal in public auction, and the sale proceeds to be deposited in a separate account to be opened by the committee.