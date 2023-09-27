In Bengal, Congress and BJP leaders walk alongside job seekers protesting against Mamata's TMC government

BJP-Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari, and state Congress leader and advocate Koustav Bagchi, walked jointly in a procession of Group-D job-aspirants in Kolkata, on Wednesday.
Given the state’s present political scenario, the act drew attention in regional media, and generated speculations among the people, in general.
The situation, as apparent to a section of people, reflected the wide rift that exists between the state Congress leaders, and the Trinamool – two important partners in I.N.D.I.A, the countrywide anti-BJP alliance.
On the other hand, Bagchi sticks to a critical stand when it comes to Trinamool Congress. Recently, he talked of the need of an “alternative politics” for removing Trinamool from power in the state. Recently, he also praised Adhikari’s role as the leader of the Opposition.
Adhikari, who participated in the march of job-aspirants in south Kolkata, pledged to stand by protesters in the future which could be the legal fight, or processions on the streets, or raising of their concerns inside the House, in Vidhan Sabha.
Adhikari said that the campaign he participated in, was an apolitical one, and he joined in as the leader of the Opposition. He appreciated Bagchi’s contribution in favour of the job-seekers. A bigger protest comprising a larger number of people, he said, could be considered in future.
Bagchi, meanwhile, said that there were no flags of the Congress, or the BJP in the procession, and it was a completely apolitical gathering, and there’s not much to speculate, him walking in the procession, which was also joined by the BJP leader.
In Bengal, as is evident, the I.N.D.I.A alliance has more fissures than a united front to present before the voters, with its own partners pitted against each other.
The Congress-Left faction sees a dual political challenge – from the Trinamool, as much as from the BJP. The Trinamool, meanwhile, has repeatedly alleged that the three parties in state’s Opposition – BJP, Congress, CPI(M) – have a political understanding.