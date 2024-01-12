JU stalemate: Professors meet Bengal Guv, say Raj Bhavan promised to look into the issue

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI, "The governor, who is the ex-officio chancellor of JU, is very concerned about the situation and is seeking legal advice to ensure that no work at the university is delayed while Sau is absent from the office."

"Furthermore, the governor said the issue of a permanent VC can be resolved once the search committee is formed by the apex court. Bose has also agreed to convene a Court meeting, the highest body of JU, to discuss the issue of the university statute and how it can be protected," Roy said.