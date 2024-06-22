Kanchanjunga Express accident: ECR suspends issuing of T/A 912, directs drivers to maintain caution

New Delhi: The East Central Railway has directed station masters in its area not to issue the note that authorises train drivers to cross signals in case of failure of the automatic signalling system, days after the Kanchanjunga Express-goods train collision in another zone killed 10 people.

The decision to suspended the issuing of the T/A 912 written authority letter was taken at a safety meeting of the East Central Railway (ECR), according to a circular issued by the zone on June 21.