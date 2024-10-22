Kolkata airport authorities begin preparations as cyclone threat looms large

<p>Kolkata: Authorities of the Kolkata airport have started preparations to tackle any situation arising out of a possible cyclonic storm that could hit coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha on October 25, a senior official said on Tuesday.</p><p>The standard operating procedures such as inspection of the airport infrastructure and the drainage system, checking and servicing of all installations are being carried out, he said.</p><p>“I am also scheduled to hold a meeting with various stakeholders at the airport soon,” Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria, told PTI.</p>.Cyclone Dana: Vegetable price soars in Odisha markets as consumers resort to panic buying.<p>A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday, as it rolled towards the eastern coast with the likelihood of turning into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said.</p><p>The depression is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 and a severe cyclonic storm by October 25, it said.</p><p>“We are expecting heavy rainfall, which may cause inundation in and around the airport premises. We are working closely with the state government to handle the situation,” Beuria said.</p>.<p>Asked about the possible impact on flight operations, he said it will depend on the situation after the cyclone makes landfall.</p><p>“For the moment, the airport officials are following the standard operating procedures,” he added. </p>