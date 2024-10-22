Home
india west bengal

Kolkata airport authorities begin preparations as cyclone threat looms large

The depression is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 and a severe cyclonic storm by October 25.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 14:24 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 14:24 IST
India News Cyclone West Bengal Kolkata

