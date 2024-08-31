Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Accused Sanjay Roy angrily demands egg chowmein instead of roti-sabzi in jail

There was some question about Roy's state of mind when he was observed mumbling to himself by the jail staff when he was first brought to the correctional home after being questioned by the CBI, as per the article. He had, at the time, also requested the staff that he be allowed to sleep. A few days later, he however has returned to normal — normal enough to demand egg chowmein.

Meanwhile, the CBI seems to be more interested in the former principal of Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College, Sandeep Ghosh, who they questioned again on Friday for the 14th consecutive day. The agency has reportedly already questioned Ghosh for more than 140 hours.