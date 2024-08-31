Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Accused Sanjay Roy angrily demands egg chowmein instead of roti-sabzi in jail

The only accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case, Sanjay Roy, is apparently not very happy with the simple food being provided in jail. A News18 report said the accused, currently being held in the Presidency Correctional Home, angrily demanded egg chowmein when he was served the simple prison fare of roti-sabzi.
As per jail rules, however, all inmates receive the same food. After being reprimanded by the jail staff, Roy ate his meal.
There was some question about Roy's state of mind when he was observed mumbling to himself by the jail staff when he was first brought to the correctional home after being questioned by the CBI, as per the article. He had, at the time, also requested the staff that he be allowed to sleep. A few days later, he however has returned to normal — normal enough to demand egg chowmein.
Meanwhile, the CBI seems to be more interested in the former principal of Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College, Sandeep Ghosh, who they questioned again on Friday for the 14th consecutive day. The agency has reportedly already questioned Ghosh for more than 140 hours.
