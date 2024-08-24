Doctor rape-murder case updates: We have faith in CBI probe, says victim's parents

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI.
The central agency also got permission from another city court to conduct a polygraph test on Ghosh and five others in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee inside the hospital earlier this month.
Ghosh was removed from the post of the principal of the RG Kar hospital after the rape and murder that sparked nationwide outrage and cease work by junior doctors in the facility which is still continuing.
The Calcutta High Court on Friday refused to prohibit a march to the West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna' on August 27 to protest the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, holding that the fundamental right to hold peaceful protest cannot be curbed.
Praying for prohibiting the call for the march in the surrounding areas of Nabanna, a lawyer and a resident of Shibpur in the vicinity moved a PIL before the court, stating that it should not be allowed without proper application seeking permission to organise the event.
Kolkata earlier this month, on Friday voiced their confidence in the ongoing CBI inquiry.
They also said they may join the demonstration of students of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where their daughter's body was found on August 9.
“From the outset, we felt the (state) administration and police were trying to shield someone, trying to hide something as one person cannot be involved in such a crime,” the father told reporters at their residence in North 24 Parganas district.
Her mother said they did not find the words of Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Goyal reassuring.
Security has been beefed up at government hospitals in Jammu with the deployment of armed security personnel to ensure the safety of medical staff and doctors, officials said on Friday.
This step was taken in the wake of the rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata and related incidents of violence at the hospital.
The deployment of security forces, including CRPF, has been made at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospital, they said.