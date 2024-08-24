Doctor rape-murder case updates: We have faith in CBI probe, says victim's parents

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI.

The central agency also got permission from another city court to conduct a polygraph test on Ghosh and five others in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee inside the hospital earlier this month.

Ghosh was removed from the post of the principal of the RG Kar hospital after the rape and murder that sparked nationwide outrage and cease work by junior doctors in the facility which is still continuing.