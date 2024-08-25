Doctor rape-murder case updates: CBI reaches former R G Kar principal Sandip Ghosh's residence
Hello, reader. The CBI on Saturday began lie detection tests on former RG Kar Medical and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and five others as part of their probe into the rape-murder of a woman medic at the institute and also registered a case of alleged financial irregularities at the same facility. However, the polygraph test on arrested key accused Sanjay Roy was postponed due to technical issues and the central probe agency will determine a new date soon. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has extended prohibitory orders near the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for an additional week, until August 31. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on the R G Kar rape-murder case.
Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at the hospital filed a complaint regarding corruption & irregularities happening at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, mentioning Dr Debashish Som's name.
App cab drivers stage protest rally in Kolkata, actors hold sit-in
A section of drivers of app-based cab services in Kolkata on Saturday took out a rally in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital in the city.
Members of the Bengali film industry under the aegis of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum also assembled in Tollygunge area in the southern part of the city on the same issue.
Around 300 drivers participated in the rally from Rashbehari Crossing to Esplanade with some walking the stretch and some following with cars in the protest march organised by Leftist trade union CITU.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday began lie detection tests on former RG Kar Medical and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and five others as part of their probe into the rape-murder of a woman medic at the institute and also registered a case of alleged financial irregularities at the same facility, officials said.
The polygraph test on arrested key accused Sanjay Roy was postponed due to technical issues and the central probe agency will determine a new date soon, they added.
"The polygraph tests are being conducted on Ghosh and five others, including interns, doctors, and an person connected to Roy. Technical glitches prevented civic volunteer Roy's test from being conducted as scheduled. We will soon decide when to carry out the test," an officer said.