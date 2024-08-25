Doctor rape-murder case updates: CBI reaches former R G Kar principal Sandip Ghosh's residence

A section of drivers of app-based cab services in Kolkata on Saturday took out a rally in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital in the city.

Members of the Bengali film industry under the aegis of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum also assembled in Tollygunge area in the southern part of the city on the same issue.

Around 300 drivers participated in the rally from Rashbehari Crossing to Esplanade with some walking the stretch and some following with cars in the protest march organised by Leftist trade union CITU.