Doctor rape-murder case updates: IMA's nationwide strike today; OPDs closed, no elective surgeries to be performed

Hello, reader. The rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with junior doctors organising protests and ceasing work to demand swift justice to the victim. This has in turn affected the patients waiting at the Out-Patient Departments of several medical colleges where they are usually attended to by junior doctors.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 August 2024, 02:48 IST

Highlights
02:48 17 Aug 2024

Rape-murder site of Kolkata doctor tampered, alleges NCW

02:48 17 Aug 2024

NCW Inquiry Committee uncovers lapses in security, infrastructure, and investigation in Kolkata rape-murder case of trainee doctor

02:48 17 Aug 2024

IMA demands overhaul of working and living conditions of resident doctors

08:18 17 Aug 2024

IMA nationwide strike: Karnataka suspends leaves of govt doctors

With member doctors of the Indian Medical Association going on strike on Saturday against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Karnataka government on Friday suspended the leaves of the medical officers and surgeons of government hospitals.

In a circular, the Health and Family Welfare Department said all the district health and family welfare officers and district surgeons along with the administrative officers of all the hospitals should ensure that emergency services are not affected, causing trouble for people.

Meanwhile, the IMA Karnataka unit president Srinivasa S told PTI that its branches across Karnataka will remain shut and there will be no OPD services anywhere.

08:18 17 Aug 2024

Rape-murder site of Kolkata doctor tampered, alleges NCW

The site where the 31-year-old doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in a Kolkata hospital underwent sudden renovations, potentially leading to tampering with evidence, the NCW has alleged, noting that the crime scene should have been sealed immediately by the police.

The NCW has revealed lapses in security, infrastructure, and the investigation surrounding the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

The NCW’s inquiry revealed that no security guards were present during the incident, leaving on-call interns, doctors, and nurses without sufficient protection during night shifts.

08:18 17 Aug 2024

NCW Inquiry Committee uncovers lapses in security, infrastructure, and investigation in Kolkata rape-murder case of trainee doctor

08:18 17 Aug 2024

HC issues notices to Madhya Pradesh govt, doctors on August 17 strike over Kolkata horror

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notices to the state government and others seeking their reply in 24 hours on the strike called by doctors on August 17 to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic at a Kolkata hospital and vandalization of the health facility. A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf issued notices to the dean of Bhopal-based Gandhi Medical College (GMC), the Junior Doctors Association and others while hearing a petition filed by Anshul Tiwari, a resident of Narsinghpur district, challenging the strike.

08:18 17 Aug 2024

IMA demands overhaul of working and living conditions of resident doctors

The IMA on Friday put forth five demands, including a thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors and a central law to check violence against healthcare professionals at workplaces.

The IMA has declared a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services for 24 hours beginning from August 17 6 am to protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a hospital in Kolkata.

Published 17 August 2024, 02:48 IST
