Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: Victim's dad again expresses displeasure with Mamata's role; rapes are everywhere, says Sourav Ganguly's wife

Dona Ganguly, wife of legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly, expressed her opinion about the Supreme Court's order. "So many people are getting sick, many are losing their lives. Human diseases are not decreasing. And rapes are everywhere. But where are so many protests like West Bengal? Although protest is a matter of pride for us. We played the country of cards today too, that too is a protest tune of Rabindranath. I hope justice will be found soon," as per a media report.
Taking exception to the “language of the email”, agitating junior doctors on Tuesday rejected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s invitation for talks at the state secretariat to resolve the impasse over the RG Kar hospital issue.
“Your small delegation (maximum 10 persons) may visit ‘Nabanna’ now to meet government representatives,” the email sent by the state’s Health Secretary N S Nigam to the protesting medics on Tuesday evening had stated.
Protesting junior doctors in West Bengal defied a Supreme Court order, asking them to resume work by 5 pm on Tuesday, and said they would continue with their protest till their demands were fulfilled and the rape and murder victim of the RG Kar Hospital was given justice.
As the medicos continued to protest for the 32nd day on Tuesday, demanding the removal of the Kolkata police commissioner and several top state health department officials, the state government said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the protesters, inviting them for a meeting at the secretariat to resolve the impasse over the incident.
The West Bengal Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal to set up five more special POCSO courts in the state, taking the total number of such courts to 67 Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said.
The decision came when the state is rocked by the protests against the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Bhattacharya said the step was taken to quickly dispose of cases linked to child sexual abuse.