Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: Victim's dad again expresses displeasure with Mamata's role; rapes are everywhere, says Sourav Ganguly's wife

Taking exception to the “language of the email”, agitating junior doctors on Tuesday rejected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s invitation for talks at the state secretariat to resolve the impasse over the RG Kar hospital issue.

“Your small delegation (maximum 10 persons) may visit ‘Nabanna’ now to meet government representatives,” the email sent by the state’s Health Secretary N S Nigam to the protesting medics on Tuesday evening had stated.