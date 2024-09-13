Home
Kolkata Rape-Murder Updates: Women-run Pooja committee rejects Rs 85,000 honorarium offered by state

Hello, reader. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she was 'ready to resign' for the 'sake of people' and expressed regret over the junior doctors' refusal to come for talks to resolve the impasse over the R G Kar rape-murder case. Banerjee, who waited for nearly two hours for the agitating doctors to come for the meeting, said she also wanted the victim to get justice, and apologised to the people of West Bengal for the continued deadlock. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on the R G Kar rape-murder case.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 September 2024, 02:34 IST

Highlights
13 Sep 2024

Women-run Durga Pooja committee rejects honorarium of Rs 85,000 offered by the state govt.

13 Sep 2024

Morning visuals from Swasthya Bhawan, Salt Lake area of West Bengal's Kolkata where junior doctors continue their protest.

13 Sep 2024

Medics blame WB govt after talks fail to take place, say never sought CM's resignation

13 Sep 2024

CBI raids Trinamool MLA Sudipto Roy's house, nursing home in Kolkata rape-murder case: Report

13 Sep 2024

13 Sep 2024

13 Sep 2024

The agitating junior doctors on Thursday blamed the West Bengal administration for its rigidness in not allowing live streaming of the meeting to resolve the RG Kar stalemate and asserted that they never sought the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as offered by her.

Dubbing Banerjee's remarks blaming the medics for the impasse as unfortunate, the doctors said their 'cease work' and agitation would continue until their demands are met.

13 Sep 2024

Mamata offers to resign after agitating doctors refuse to meet without live streaming

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she was "ready to resign" for the "sake of people" and expressed regret over the junior doctors' refusal to come for talks to resolve the impasse over the R G Kar rape-murder case.

Banerjee, who waited for nearly two hours for the agitating doctors to come for the meeting, said she also wanted the victim to get justice and apologised to the people of West Bengal for the continued deadlock.

Published 13 September 2024, 02:34 IST
