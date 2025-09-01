Menu
india west bengal

Kolkata: Man arrested for raping woman in moving boat

The incident took place in March this year, following which the accused allegedly blackmailed her on a few occasions and extorted money from the woman, a police officer said.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 19:33 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 19:33 IST
India News West Bengal Kolkata

