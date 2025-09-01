Kolkata: Man arrested for raping woman in moving boat

<p>Kolkata: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman, whom he had befriended on a social networking site, in a boat in the middle of the Ganga river near Kolkata’s Prinsep Ghat, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>He was apprehended from Behala on Saturday night and produced before a court on Sunday, they said.</p>.Kolkata law college gangrape: Police file 650-page chargesheet against 4, DNA nails main accused.<p>The incident took place in March this year, following which the accused allegedly blackmailed her on a few occasions and extorted money from the woman, a police officer said.</p>.<p>The woman lodged a police complaint in July, but the accused had been absconding since then, he said.</p>.<p>“He had introduced himself as a high-ranking official in the central government and gradually gained her trust. Over time, they exchanged contact details and began speaking regularly. As their acquaintance deepened, he invited her on a boat ride on the Ganga under the pretext of sightseeing.</p>.<p>“The woman agreed and met him at Prinsep Ghat, from where the two took a boat headed towards Babughat. It was during this ride, in the middle of the river, that the alleged sexual assault took place," the officer said.</p>.<p>Further investigation is under way.</p>