Kolkata protests: SC dismisses WB govt's plea against bail to Chhatra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the West Bengal government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's order granting bail to one of the organisers of the August 27 march to the state secretariat to protest against a trainee woman doctor's rape and murder.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said "prima facie" a case for bail was made out in the case.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted bail to Paschim Banga Chhtra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri. Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, an unregistered student group, was one of the two organisations that gave the call for the August 27 'Nabanna Abhijan'.