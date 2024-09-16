Kolkata rape-murder case: Ex-head of RG Kar college gave 'deceptive' answers during polygraph, claims CBI

According to a report from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi, his version has been found to be "deceptive on certain important issues" relating to this case, officials in the know of the developments said.

Information revealed during the polygraph test may not be used as evidence during the trial but the agency may gather corroborative evidence which could be used in court, they said.

A polygraph test can help in assessing inaccuracies in the statements of suspects and witnesses. By monitoring their psychological responses, heart rate, breathing pattern, sweating and blood pressure, investigators can determine if there are discrepancies in their responses.

The CBI has alleged that Ghosh got information about the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at 9.58 am on August 9 but he did not make the police complaint immediately.

He allegedly made a "vague complaint" at a later stage through the medical superintendent-vice principal even though the victim was declared dead at 12.44 pm, they said.