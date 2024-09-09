Kolkata rape-murder case: No consensus among doctors on returning to work despite Supreme Court's deadline

Kolkata: The doctors protesting against the rape and murder of a colleague at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have not yet reached a consensus on returning to work even as the Supreme Court on Monday asked them to end their cease-work stir by 5 pm on Tuesday.

The agitating junior doctors decided to take out a protest march to the ‘Swasthya Bhavan’, the headquarters of the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the West Bengal government in Kolkata, on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of the state’s health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam.

The junior doctors had a few days back marched to the headquarters of the Kolkata Police, demanding the resignation of the police commissioner of the city, Vineet Goyal, for failing to investigate the rape and murder of the young postgraduate trainee doctor at the RGKMCH.