Kolkata rape-murder case: No consensus among doctors on returning to work despite Supreme Court's deadline

Kolkata: The doctors protesting against the rape and murder of a colleague at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have not yet reached a consensus on returning to work even as the Supreme Court on Monday asked them to end their cease-work stir by 5 pm on Tuesday.
The agitating junior doctors decided to take out a protest march to the ‘Swasthya Bhavan’, the headquarters of the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the West Bengal government in Kolkata, on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of the state’s health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam.
The junior doctors had a few days back marched to the headquarters of the Kolkata Police, demanding the resignation of the police commissioner of the city, Vineet Goyal, for failing to investigate the rape and murder of the young postgraduate trainee doctor at the RGKMCH.
Nigam incurred the wrath of the junior doctors after he joined Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in making public the official data about the impact of the cease-work agitation by the junior doctors on the healthcare system of the state.
The protesting junior doctors, according to the sources, could not reach a consensus even after a series of meetings among themselves after the Supreme Court asked them to return to work, followed by the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s offer for talks. While some of them wanted to end the stir as the Supreme Court asked them to, others insisted that the cease-work stir should continue.
They, however, finally agreed to continue the stir till 5 p.m. on Tuesday and to decide the future course of action later.
Just a day after the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered on the third floor of the RGKMCH, the Kolkata Police arrested one of its contractual staff, Sanjay Ray, for the crime. The Central Bureau of Investigation on August 14 took over the probe and the custody of Ray on August 14 but did not arrest anyone else in connection with the rape and murder.
The central agency also took over the probe into the allegation of corruption and irregularities at the RGKMCH and arrested the former principal of the college, Sandip Ghosh, for financial misconduct, along with three others. The Enforcement Directorate too joined the probe into corruption at the medical college and hospital.
Some of the protesting junior doctors of the RGKMCH on Monday confronted the CBI officials for not being able to make any significant progress in the investigation. The CBI officials had gone to the RGKMCH to examine the crime scene.
Published 09 September 2024, 17:59 IST