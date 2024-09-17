Kolkata rape-murder: SC junks plea seeking resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea seeking the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra reprimanded the lawyer for his plea and said it does not have a remit to pass such an order.

"This is not a political forum alright. You are a member of the bar. We do not require your affirmation of what we say. What you say has to abide by the rules of legal discipline.