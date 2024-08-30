Doctor rape-murder case updates: Found Mamata's comments hurtful, being childless she can't understand the pain, says victim's mother
Hello reader. the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case continues to get murkier with call recordings from the fateful day to the victim's parents being accessed by several media houses. It casts a shadow of doubt on the procedural actions, and why the circumstances of the girl's death was kept from the family while asking them to arrive at the Emergency ward. However, the Kolkata Police has contested the content of the call today, pertaining to what was communicated by them to the parents. TMC is also locked in a political slugfest with the BJP over the matter, and social media handles are abuzz with claims and counter-claims on both sides. Track the latest updates from the R G Kar doctor's rape and murder case only with DH!
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 03:06 IST
02:5930 Aug 2024
Don't mince your words: Suvendu doubles down as Mamata clarifies 'unrest' remark
02:5930 Aug 2024
Kolkata Police fact checks social media reports claiming direction went out to Durga Puja committees to stay away from the R G Kar case topic
02:5930 Aug 2024
We never said that it was a suicide: Indira Mukherjee, Deputy Commissioner (DC)
The first call at 10:53 AM urged the parents to come immediately but did not elaborate on their daughter's condition. The second call was made when they were already on their way. It was only the third call when they were informed that their daughter had died by suicide.
The first and third calls were from an individual identifying themselves as the Assistant Superintendent of the hospital. "The matter is that your daughter has probably died by suicide. She is dead, police are here, we are all here, please come as soon as possible," the woman reportedly said on the third call.
BJP's Amit Malviya cast doubt on the veracity of Mukherjee's statements with a post on X stating "The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary proceeding against both, Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Goyal and Indira Mukherjee (seen in the video), for maligning the office of West Bengal Governor, by promoting and spreading canards. So, not sure how credible her briefings are in a matter as sensitive as the rape and murder of the lady doctor at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.
In this case, parents of the victim have debunked Indira Mukherjee's version, saying she wasn't even present there, to provide an account. The father has rejected her claims as an outright lie.
The more Mamata Banerjee tries to cover up, the more things are unraveling. To start with, she should stop hiding behind the police. West Bengal is not a police state."
Published 30 August 2024, 02:59 IST