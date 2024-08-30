Doctor rape-murder case updates: Found Mamata's comments hurtful, being childless she can't understand the pain, says victim's mother

The first call at 10:53 AM urged the parents to come immediately but did not elaborate on their daughter's condition. The second call was made when they were already on their way. It was only the third call when they were informed that their daughter had died by suicide.

The first and third calls were from an individual identifying themselves as the Assistant Superintendent of the hospital. "The matter is that your daughter has probably died by suicide. She is dead, police are here, we are all here, please come as soon as possible," the woman reportedly said on the third call.