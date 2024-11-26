Kolkata's Aliah University student found dead in hostel

<p>Kolkata: A student of the state-run Aliah University in New Town near Kolkata was found dead in his hostel room, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The body of Abdul Rahman (24), a resident of Malda, was found hanging from the ceiling in his hostel room around 7 pm on Monday, they said.</p>.UP murder-suicide: Man poisons twin daughters, kills self after wife abandons them.<p>Rahman's classmates found the body when they entered his room after getting no response to repeated knocks on the doors. They then informed the police.</p>.<p>Officers of the Techno City police station went to the spot and sent the body to hospital for post-mortem examination, an official said.</p>.<p>An investigation has been started, they said, adding that the exact cause of the death will be known after the post-morterm examination. </p>