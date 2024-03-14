Left names candidates for 16 seats in West Bengal, keeps door open for seat-sharing with Congress

Bose said that the state leadership of Congress is probably in Delhi to talk with the AICC leadership.

"So let them finish their talk with the AICC leaders and then they will be in a position to have talks (with the Left Front)," he said.

Asked how long the four-party Left Front will wait for the Congress to take a call on seat adjustments in the state, Bose said the leadership will sit again after two-three days.

"If someone wants to use this time, then we will also be ready to use that," he said.

He said there can always be seat adjustment with Congress if it comes with a "practical proposition".

Bose reiterated the Left Front's stand that it will fight against both the BJP and the TMC in West Bengal and will stay with opposition bloc INDIA.

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty and CPI's Biplab Bhatta are the only candidates who have been fielded again by the Left Front, while the other 14 are new. Chakraborty, a former MP from Jadavpur, was fielded from Dum Dum, and Bhatta will contest from Medinipur.