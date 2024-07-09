Mahua Moitra accuses BJP's Shantanu Thakur of issuing passes to smuggle beef, minister denies

Kolkata: TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused Union Minister Shantanu Thakur of "issuing passes" to "smugglers" on the India-Bangladesh border, an allegation that was dismissed by the BJP leader.

Moitra shared on X an image of a letter purportedly signed by Thakur and alleged that the union minister had facilitated "smugglers" for transporting "3 kg of beef".

"The Union Minister has printed forms on official letterhead for @BSF_India 85BN, issuing 'passes' for smugglers on the Indo-Bangla border. In this instance, it was to allow 3 kgs of beef," Moitra posted on the microblogging site on Monday.