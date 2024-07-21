Mamata backs abuse against non-Muslims: BJP's Amit Malviya takes aim at Bengal CM over alleged 'kafir' remark

A war of words has erupted between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and the BJP over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments during a mega rally to commemorate 'Martyr's Day' in Kolkata.

At the rally, Mamata not only offered shelter to those displaced by the protests and the violence in neighbouring Bangladesh, but also allegedly declared that she was not a 'kafir', an Arabic term in Islam which refers to disbelievers.

Sharing a video of Mamata's alleged comments, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took strong exception to what he saw as promoting "abuse against non-Muslims".