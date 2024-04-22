JOIN US
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata calls Calcutta HC's verdict on 2016 Bengal govt recruitment test 'illegal', says will challenge it

'We will stand by those who lost jobs,' Banerjee added.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 08:56 IST

Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday reacted to Calcutta HC declaring null and void the 2016 recruitment test, terming the verdict 'illegal' and said that the state will challenge it. according to news agency PTI.

"We will stand by those who lost jobs," Banerjee added.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday declared as null and void the recruitment process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, ordering cancellation of all appointments made through it.

A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi also directed the CBI to undertake further investigation in respect of the appointment process, and submit a report in three months.

More to follow...

(Published 22 April 2024, 08:56 IST)
