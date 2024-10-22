Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata meets Kultuli rape-murder victim's parents, assures them of quick justice

The parents of the girl were accompanied by Canning's TMC MLA Saokat Mollah during the meeting at state secretariat Nabanna.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 00:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 00:35 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us